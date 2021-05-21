Algae issues in Palm Beach County bring smelly situation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The algae issues that were spotted a few weeks ago near Lake Clark Shores in Palm Beach County appear to be worsening.

Resident James Sylvester, who lives along the C-51 canal and Lake Clarke, sent WPTV photos of the slimy mess Thursday.

Homeowners told WPTV last week that the bloom first appeared a couple of weeks ago.

Algae near Lake Clarke Shores on May 20, 2021. James Sylvester

WPTV was at the scene Friday to talk to neighbors and noticed a pungent stench coming from the algae.

Officials with the South Florida Water Management District tested samples of the water for toxicity last week, but the results have not been released.

Back at the area where the #bluegreenalgae matted up near Lake Clarke Shores. It stinks. And with this wind blowing it right towards my direction it’s horrible. 🤢 I was able to get an underwater look of this slimy mess. Stay tuned to WPTV tonight for an update. @WPTV @WPTVMatt pic.twitter.com/U2xsOLiiQb — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) May 21, 2021

