Algae issues worsen on some Palm Beach County waterways

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Water quality issues on some of the waterways of Palm Beach County don't appear to be improving.

New video Monday showed algae on the east and west sides of the C-51 canal near Lake Clarke Shores.

Homeowners told WPTV Friday that the bloom first appeared a couple of weeks ago and was more noticeable in front of his home.

The South Florida Water Management District insists there have been no water releases from Lake Okeechobee into the C-51 canal and the Lake Worth Lagoon.

Today’s Palm Beach County algae report. It’s getting real thick on the east and west sides of the C51 canal near Lake Clarke Shores. @WPTVMatt and @AlexHaganMMJ are covering the worsening algae problem. #florida #bluegreenalgae @WPTV pic.twitter.com/yxfbfNK8re — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) May 17, 2021

Officials tested samples of the water for toxicity, and the results should be back by Monday.

There has been mounting political pressure to halt the freshwater releases from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie River, which has impacted the Treasure Coast for years.

