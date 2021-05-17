Watch
Algae issues worsen on some Palm Beach County waterways

Unclear if algae is toxic
WPTV
Algae on the C-51 canal near the town of Lake Clarke Shores in Palm Beach County on May 17, 2021.
Algae on C-51 canal near town of Lake Clarke Shores on May 17, 2021
Posted at 2:04 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 15:30:50-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Water quality issues on some of the waterways of Palm Beach County don't appear to be improving.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

New video Monday showed algae on the east and west sides of the C-51 canal near Lake Clarke Shores.

Homeowners told WPTV Friday that the bloom first appeared a couple of weeks ago and was more noticeable in front of his home.

The South Florida Water Management District insists there have been no water releases from Lake Okeechobee into the C-51 canal and the Lake Worth Lagoon.

Officials tested samples of the water for toxicity, and the results should be back by Monday.

There has been mounting political pressure to halt the freshwater releases from Lake Okeechobee into the St. Lucie River, which has impacted the Treasure Coast for years.

