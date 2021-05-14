Health alert sign posted at Lake Worth Beach park because of algae concerns

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — In past years, algae has mostly been a problem that has impacted Martin County and other parts of the Treasure Coast.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

However, residents in Palm Beach County are seeing the green slime show up in some waterways with summer still about a month away.

Algae was spotted Friday in the C-51 canal near Summit Boulevard north of the town of Lake Clark Shores.

Algae found near I95 in #PalmBeachCounty in the C-51 canal. Residents are worried. More to come at 5 on @WPTV @WPTVMatt #algae pic.twitter.com/X4q7gGjn5i — Eric Pasquarelli (@PhotogEricP) May 14, 2021

Also, a "health alert" sign was posted at Spillway Park in Lake Worth Beach saying that blue-green algae are in these waters.

WPTV has reached out to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County to see if they can confirm if there is toxic algae in the waterway.

Harmful algal blooms happen when they grow out of control while producing toxins. This can be fueled by warm water and increased nutrients.

Microcystins are toxins that can form in blue-green algae.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Florida urged the head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a Friday letter to visit communities impacted by harmful water releases from Lake Okeechobee.