Lawsuit filed against Gov. Ron DeSantis concerning seat long-held by U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A lawsuit has been filed against Gov. Ron DeSantis concerning who will fill the vacated seat following the recent death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings.

Rev. Elvin Dowling, who is among the candidates for the 20th Congressional district, said he filed the lawsuit against the governor of Florida for what he calls the "intentional delay" in calling a special election to fill the seat.

Hastings died April 6 at the age of 84 from pancreatic cancer.

Dowling claims the governor is in violation of the first, 14th and 15th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

"The governor's intentional delay of the vote is a deliberate attempt to curry favor with far-right-wing extremists in the 2024 Republican Presidential race. What's worse, he's doing so at the expense of nearly 800,000 residents," Dowling said in a written statement. "The people of Palm Beach and Broward counties, who live in District 20, deserve to have their voices heard in Congress before the end of this session."

Dowling, a West Palm Beach native, is among a handful of candidates who have already announced their plans to run for the congressional seat.

He published the book "Still Invisible? Examining America's Black Male Crisis" in January 2020, which recently won the Florida Book Award.

During a Friday morning news conference at the federal courthouse in West Palm Beach, Dowling laid out the lawsuit and called for a special election to take place this fall.

