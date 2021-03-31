West Palm Beach author honored for penning book on issues facing Black men in America

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach native was honored this month for his book that analyzes the problems facing Black men in America.

Elvin Dowling published his book "Still Invisible? Examining America's Black Male Crisis" in January 2020.

He said the title is an homage to Ralph Ellison's groundbreaking 1952 novel "Invisible Man."

Last week, Dowling won the Florida Book Award, which means his book will now be on display at the Florida governor's mansion.

He spent five years interviewing and researching subjects for his book.

The author spoke with Black political leaders, doctors, attorneys, convicted felons, stay-at-home fathers and more to write the book.

Dowling said the common thread among these 15 Black men from around the country is they all at one point in their lives have experienced racism.

"Their experiences were almost all the same. We're talking about people who have ascended to the highest heights in their careers as well as brothers who were just struggling to get by," Dowling said. "They all faced the burning, sting of racism."

U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., wrote the foreword for the book.

Dowling was Student Body President at Palm Beach Lakes High School in the early 1990s.

He went on to become chief of staff for Marc Morial, the president of the National Urban League's national office.

