Rep. Alcee Hastings, longtime South Florida congressman, dies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., a longtime congressman who represented South Florida for almost three decades, has died, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard said Tuesday morning.

Hastings, who announced in January 2019 that he was undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, was 84.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Congressman Alcee Hastings," Bernard said during a moment of silence before the start of Tuesday's commission meeting. "Congressman Hastings was a dedicated public servant and leader. We are very thankful for his service and contributions to Palm Beach County and all of the residents of Palm Beach County and the 20th congressional district."

Hastings' district encompasses portions of Palm Beach and Broward counties. He was first elected to Congress in 1992.

Born in Altamonte Springs on Sept. 5, 1936, Hastings attended Fisk University and Howard University before graduating from Florida A&M University's law school in 1963.

After practicing law in Fort Lauderdale, Hastings was appointed by then-Gov. Reubin Askew to serve as a Broward County circuit court judge in 1977. Two years later, then-President Jimmy Carter nominated Hastings to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

However, Hastings was removed from the bench a decade later in connection with his 1981 indictment on charges of conspiring to solicit a $150,000 bribe from an FBI agent posing a racketeer in exchange for a lenient sentence. Hastings was acquitted by a jury in 1983, but he was later impeached by Congress and removed from the bench in 1989.

A year later, Hastings represented Yahweh ben Yahweh, the leader of a religious, Black separatist sect known as the Nation of Yahweh, in federal court.

Hastings made a political comeback in 1992, when he defeated current U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., in a runoff and went on to easily win the general election in the heavily Democratic district.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a rally for Florida Senate candidate, U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek, Monday, Aug. 16, 2010, in Davie, Fla.

Frankel, who was elected to a congressional seat in 2012, released a statement about the death of her "colleague and friend."

"I've known Alcee for many years," she said. "He was a fierce fighter for civil rights and racial justice, and a great partner in Congress when it came to serving South Florida. He will be deeply missed. My heart goes out to his family, friends and staff as we mourn his loss."

Because of redistricting, Hastings has represented Florida's 20th district since 2013.

Hastings was known as the dean of Florida's congressional delegation, having won re-election 14 times, most recently in 2018.