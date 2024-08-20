Palm Beach County sees low voter turnout for Florida primary

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Voters across the headed to the polls Tuesday for Florida's primary.

The election has run smoothly with no major issues reported except low turnout.

WPTV spoke to Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link who said voter turnout is expected to be about 20-23%.

Click here to see the complete election results from the Florida primary starting at 7 p.m.

Elections Local ELECTION DAY: What you need to know before heading to the polls Victor Jorges

She said Palm Beach County voters don't get as excited for a primary as they do for the general election.

We spoke to one voter who said she always makes sure to cast her vote.

"I have always voted because every voice counts and we try to do that for not only us but like I said the younger generation," Palm Beach County voter Katheryn Soto said.

WPTV Kathryn Soto was among the voters who cast their ballot in Palm Beach County on Aug. 20, 2024.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot before polls close.

Be sure to check your polling site before heading out to cast your ballot and remember to bring a picture ID with a signature.