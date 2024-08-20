Several county election supervisor websites down in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several county elections supervisors' websites in Florida were down Tuesday evening after polls closed for the primary.

Scripps News Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders heard from local officials who said this is a statewide issue.

>> Click here to see the complete election results for the Florida primary

WPTV interviewed Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link who said the issue stems from a vendor used by counties throughout the state.

WATCH BELOW - Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link discusses why websites are down:

Vendor problem causing elections websites to be down for Florida primary

"We've been in constant contact with them. They're trying to determine what it is," Sartory Link said. "They have specialists working on that, so we do have a couple of things that we're working on. One is we have our own backup website that is coming up now and we're working on those right now."

We contacted the Florida Secretary of State's office, and a public information officer said they were unaware of the issue when we called, but they are now looking into the problem.

At about 8:30 p.m., Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said this was not an issue with the Florida Department of State or state resources and also said it was a vendor issue.

Byrd wouldn't speculate on whether this was some kind of cyberattack issue or just high traffic that overwhelmed servers.

"[We're] still waiting to get more information," Byrd said. [The issues] "had nothing to do with the data getting to the state."

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates on this story.