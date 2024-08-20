Florida's Primary is today. What you need to know before heading to the polls.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fl. — Floridians are waking up and heading to the polls Tuesday morning.

As you prepare to head to the polls for the statewide primary election, there’s concern in Palm Beach County over low voter turnout.

Polling sites open at 7 a.m., and local officials are urging residents to make their voices heard, following underwhelming turnout during the early voting period that wrapped up over the weekend.

If you’re voting Tuesday, it's crucial to come prepared. Voters should ensure they have a form of identification that shows both a signature and a photo, such as a driver’s license, passport, or military ID.

You can also bring your sample ballot as a reference if you need it. Additionally, voters should confirm their polling location before heading out, which can be done by contacting the Supervisor of Elections office or checking their website.

For those who still have a vote-by-mail ballot at home, it's not too late to make it count. These ballots must be dropped off by 5 p.m. at any branch of the Supervisor of Elections office or by 7 p.m. at the main office on Cherry Road. Voters can bring their vote-by-mail ballot to their precinct, cancel it, and vote in person.

Palm Beach County also has local races, such as those for sheriff, county commissioners, and public defender; positions that have a direct impact on the community.

As Election Day unfolds, officials are hoping for a strong turnout to make up for the low numbers during early voting. About 14.5 percent of eligible voters in Palm Beach County cast their ballots during the week-long campaign early voting period.

I asked Wendy Sartory Link, the county’s supervisor of elections, how that number compares to what her office has seen in the past.

“They're low. Early voting was not as busy as we had hoped it would be. Same thing...Vote by mail is down from previous years as well,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of primary elections, noting that the candidates chosen Tuesday will appear on the general election ballot in November, a decision that impacts all voters, regardless of party affiliation.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Here’s the voter guide for people in Palm Beach County.

