St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office candidate Richard Del Toro wins Republican primary

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office candidate Richard Del Toro has overwhelmingly won the Republican primary race for sheriff.

With 60 of 60 precincts reporting, Del Toro had 16,816 votes to current Sheriff Keith Pearson's 9,141 votes and Preston M. DiFrancesco's 1,095 votes.

Steven Giordano is the sole Democrat running for the office.

Click here to see the complete election results from the Florida primary.

Watch Steven Giordano's interview with WPTV below:

Democrat Steven Giordano seeks to be next St. Lucie County sheriff

Watch Richard Del Toro's interview with WPTV below:

Republican Richard Del Toro seeks to become next sheriff of St. Lucie County

