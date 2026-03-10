Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Election results for March 10, 2026, in Palm Beach County

Tuesday is Election Day in Palm Beach County, and voters went to the polls in 19 municipalities.

Boca Raton is electing a new mayor and two council seats, along with two referendum questions on the ballot.

Two commissioner seats are on the ballot in West Palm Beach.

Two city council seats are up for grabs in Greenacres, along with a commissioner's seat in Delray Beach.

Lake Worth Beach have five ballot questions on a variety of issues, with two of the questions tied to the future of the city's public land.

Both Wellington and Loxahatchee Groves have two council seats and two questions on the ballot.

Residents will vote for a new mayor in Juno Beach, along with two town council seats.

Click here for real-time election results throughout the night.

