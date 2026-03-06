Tuesday is Election Day in these 19 Palm Beach County municipalities

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL — Tuesday is election day in Palm Beach County. There are elections in 19 municipalities. Below is a listing of the offices, candidates, questions and referendums on the ballot.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"Municipal elections play an important role in shaping local communities," Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said in a statement. "We encourage voters to take a few minutes before Election Day to review their ballot and confirm their polling place so they can have a smooth voting experience."

BELLE GLADE

City Commission, Seat A (Vote for One)



Stanley D. Highsmith

Sorilinda "Linda" Santiag

City Commission, Seat B (Vote for One)



Darrell E. Kelley

Steve B. Wilson

BOCA RATON

Mayor — Three (3) Year Term (Vote for One)



Mike Liebelson

Fran Nachlas

Andy Thomson

City Council Seat A — Three (3) Year Term (Vote for One)



Michelle L. Grau

Bernard Korn

Christen Ritchey

City Council Seat B — Three (3) Year Term (Vote for One)



Meredith Madsen

Jon Pearlman

Marc Wigder

City Council Seat D — One (1) Year Term (Vote for One)



Larry Cellon

Stacy Sipple

Robert S. Weinroth

Referendum Question No. 1 — Boca Raton Police Department Headquarters and Public Safety Facilities Project

Shall the City issue general obligation bonds, in one or more series, to finance the construction and equipping of a new police department headquarters, and related public safety support facilities located within the City in the principal amount not to exceed $175,000,000, bearing interest at not exceeding the legal rate, maturing not later than 30 years from the date of issuance, and payable from ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property in the City?



For Bonds

Against Bonds

Referendum Question No. 2 — Approving Lease of Downtown City Land, Agreements for Public Improvements, and Preserving / Enhancing Memorial Park

Shall the City approve agreements with Boca Raton City Center, LLC leasing 7.8 acres of City property east of Northwest Second Avenue near Brightline Station, for 99 years, creating a walkable neighborhood with residential, retail, office, and hotel uses, generating rent and revenues to City for general uses and enhancements to City property, including: Preserving Memorial Park area, honoring veterans, Expanding public recreational and green spaces, New community center, City Hall, and police substation?



Yes

No

BOYNTON BEACH

(Note: The Boynton Beach ballot contains only referendum questions — no candidate races appear in the provided ballot documents.)

Question No. 1

Shall the City Charter be amended to add a Preamble establishing the foundational purposes and principles of the City's government, including protecting the general health, welfare, and safety of residents and promoting honest, efficient, and responsive government?



Yes

No

Question No. 2

Shall the City Charter be amended to require that candidates have resided continuously within the City for at least two (2) years prior to filing for office?



Yes

No

Question No. 3

Shall the City Charter be amended to: (1) modernize language by replacing outdated masculine-only pronouns; and (2) update notice and publication requirements to comply with current Florida law and include digital communication methods?



Yes

No

DELRAY BEACH

Commissioner Seat #2 — Three (3) Year Term (Vote for One)



Andrea M. Keiser

Judy Mollica

Delores Rangel

GREENACRES

City Council District 2 (Vote for One)



Nathaniel Galang

Peter Noble

Olga L. Sierra

City Council District 3 (Vote for One)



Judy Dugo

Leonard "Aubrey" Grant

GULF STREAM

Town Commission (Vote for up to Five)



Robert W. Canfield

Michael R. Glennon

Michael Robert Greene

Scott W. Morgan

Joan Orthwein

Thomas M. Stanley

HYPOLUXO

Council Members (Vote for up to Three)



Linda Allen

Douglas D. Besecker

David Loevin

John B. Sochacki

JUNO BEACH

Mayor (Vote for One)



Elaine K. Cotronakis

Dave Santilli

Seat One (Vote for One)



Marianne Hosta

Scott Shaw

Seat Three (Vote for One)



Max Fraser

Eddie Gottschalk

JUPITER INLET COLONY

Town Commission Seat 4 (Vote for One)



Anna P. Nemes

Sharon Seagren

LAKE PARK

Mayor (Vote for One)



Kelly McNamara "Steele" (withdrawn)

Roger Michaud

Rafael "Ralph" Moscoso

LAKE WORTH BEACH

(Note: No candidate races appear in the provided Lake Worth Beach ballot documents — referendum questions only.)

Question No. 1 — Certification of Election Results

The City utilizes the County Canvassing Board and the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections certifies election results canvassed by the County Canvassing Board. Shall the City of Lake Worth Beach amend its Charter at Article III, Section 2 to reflect that the election results are certified by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections?



Yes

No

Question No. 2 — City-property East of A1A

In order to encourage private investment in and redevelopment of City-owned property and reduce the City's maintenance costs of City facilities, shall Article II, Section 3 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to allow City-property East of A1A to be leased for up to 99 years for purposes other than lodging and residential uses?



Yes

No

Question No. 3 — City parks and City-property downtown and West of A1A to the Lagoon

In order to encourage private investment in and redevelopment of City-owned property and reduce the City's maintenance costs of City facilities, shall Article II, Section 4 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to allow City-owned property West of A1A that is restricted in the Charter to be leased for up to 99 years?



Yes

No

Question No. 4 — Filling a Vacancy in the Office of City Manager

Shall Article IV, Section 3 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to require the process for filling a permanent vacancy in the Office of City Manager be started within 90 days of the vacancy and continue in good faith until the Office of City Manager is filled?



Yes

No

Question No. 5 — City Police and Fire Departments

In recognizing that the City no longer has a City Police or Fire Department and to eliminate any confusion, shall Article IV, Section 10 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter (Police and Fire Departments) be repealed?



Yes

No

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES

Town Council Seat One (1) (Vote for One)



Steven Hoffman

Joe Stephens

Robert Sullivan

Town Council Seat Five (5) (Vote for One)



Todd McLendon

Manish Sood

Question No. 1 — Removal of Charter Officers from Office

The present Charter provides for charter officers to be removed from office only by a super majority vote of the full Town Council. The Town Council has proposed that charter officers be able to be removed from office by a majority vote of the full Town Council. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?



Yes

No

Question No. 2 — Town Attorney's Review of Contracts

The present Charter requires the Town Attorney to review all contracts, bonds and other instruments and that no contract with the town shall take effect until the attorney has endorsed the document. This provision can be costly and burdensome. The Town Council has proposed the attorney's required review of contracts be defined and potentially limited by ordinance or resolution approved by Town Council. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?



Yes

No

PALM BEACH

Town Council — Group One, Two-Year Term (Vote for One)



John David Corey

Lewis "Lew" S.W. Crampton

PALM BEACH GARDENS

Group 3 — Three-Year Term (Vote for One)



Heather Deitchman

David J. Levy

Rachelle Litt

Group 5 — Three-Year Term (Vote for One)



Dana Middleton

Damien Murray

PALM BEACH SHORES

Town Commissioner (Vote for up to Three)



Paul Bailey

Anastasia S. Karloutsos

Tony Lembo

Steven Smith

ROYAL PALM BEACH

Group #1 (Vote for One)



Adam Miller

Selena S. Samios

SOUTH PALM BEACH

Mayor (Vote for One)



Bernice "Bonnie" Fischer

Rafael Pineiro

Town Council (Vote for up to Three)



Francesca Attardi

Sandra Beckett

Monte Berendes

Adrian J. Burcet

Elvadianne "Elva" Culbertson

WELLINGTON

Council Member — Seat #2, Four Year Term (Vote for One)



Tatiana Diez Yaques

Johnny H. Meier

Elizabeth Pandich

Council Member — Seat #3, Four Year Term (Vote for One)



Lauren Brody

Stephen Levin

Paulo Santana (withdrawn)

Joshua "Josh" Zillmer

Referendum Question No. 1 — Qualifying for Office

Ballot Summary: To facilitate timely preparation, printing and testing of ballots, the Supervisor of Elections has required that municipalities now submit their candidates for election at least 95 days prior to said election. To accommodate this, a Charter amendment establishing Wellington's official qualifying period to run for the Village Council as a two week period in November, rather than in January, is required.

Ballot Question: Shall the qualifying period for Village elective offices be in November?



Yes

No

Referendum Question No. 2 — Village Canvassing Board

Ballot Summary: In multiple past municipal elections, the Supervisor of Elections has requested that Wellington designate the county canvassing board to canvass its elections, eliminating the need for Wellington to convene its own separate canvassing board. The proposed amendment eliminates redundancy and designates the county canvassing board to canvass Wellington elections.

Ballot Question: Shall the Palm Beach County Canvassing Board be designated to canvass Wellington elections?



Yes

No

WEST PALM BEACH

Commission District 1 (Vote for One)



Martina Tate Walker

Cathleen Ward

Commission District 3 (Vote for One)



Christy Fox

Roger Lee Jackson III

What Voters Should Know Before Election Day

Check Your Sample Ballot: Voters can review their personalized sample ballot online at VotePalmBeach.gov to review the candidates and issues that will appear on their ballot before going to the polls.

Confirm Your Polling Location: On Election Day, voters must vote at the polling place assigned to their precinct, which may differ from locations used in countywide elections.

Bring Acceptable Identification: Florida law requires voters to present a valid photo and signature ID when voting in person. Voters without acceptable identification may vote a provisional ballot.

Vote-by-Mail Information: Vote-by-Mail ballots for the Municipal Elections must be received by 7 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office, or by 5 p.m. at a branch office or secure ballot intake station on Election Day, March 10, 2026.

Voters who requested Vote-by-Mail ballots for both the March 10, 2026, Uniform Municipal Elections and the March 24, 2026, House District 87 Special General Election may receive two separate ballots, each with its own return envelope. The Municipal Election ballot and return envelope are marked with a yellow stripe, and the House District 87 ballot and return envelope are marked with a purple stripe. Each ballot must be returned in its matching envelope to be counted.

Voters who prefer to vote in person after requesting a Vote-by-Mail ballot should bring their ballot with them to their assigned polling place so it can be replaced with an in-person ballot.

Because municipal elections vary by city or town, voters should visit their municipality’s website for details about local candidates and issues.

For additional information, voters can visit VotePalmBeach.gov or contact the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office at (561) 656-6200.

Source: 2026 Municipal Sample Ballots, Palm Beach County, Florida — all 19 municipalities, March 10, 2026 election.

