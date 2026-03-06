Tuesday is Election Day in these 19 Palm Beach County municipalities

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL — Tuesday is election day in Palm Beach County. There are elections in 19 municipalities. Below is a listing of the offices, candidates, questions and referendums on the ballot.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"Municipal elections play an important role in shaping local communities," Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said in a statement. "We encourage voters to take a few minutes before Election Day to review their ballot and confirm their polling place so they can have a smooth voting experience."
BELLE GLADE
City Commission, Seat A (Vote for One)
- Stanley D. Highsmith
- Sorilinda "Linda" Santiag
City Commission, Seat B (Vote for One)
- Darrell E. Kelley
- Steve B. Wilson
BOCA RATON
Mayor — Three (3) Year Term (Vote for One)
- Mike Liebelson
- Fran Nachlas
- Andy Thomson
City Council Seat A — Three (3) Year Term (Vote for One)
- Michelle L. Grau
- Bernard Korn
- Christen Ritchey
City Council Seat B — Three (3) Year Term (Vote for One)
- Meredith Madsen
- Jon Pearlman
- Marc Wigder
City Council Seat D — One (1) Year Term (Vote for One)
- Larry Cellon
- Stacy Sipple
- Robert S. Weinroth
Referendum Question No. 1 — Boca Raton Police Department Headquarters and Public Safety Facilities Project
Shall the City issue general obligation bonds, in one or more series, to finance the construction and equipping of a new police department headquarters, and related public safety support facilities located within the City in the principal amount not to exceed $175,000,000, bearing interest at not exceeding the legal rate, maturing not later than 30 years from the date of issuance, and payable from ad valorem taxes levied on all taxable property in the City?
- For Bonds
- Against Bonds
Referendum Question No. 2 — Approving Lease of Downtown City Land, Agreements for Public Improvements, and Preserving / Enhancing Memorial Park
Shall the City approve agreements with Boca Raton City Center, LLC leasing 7.8 acres of City property east of Northwest Second Avenue near Brightline Station, for 99 years, creating a walkable neighborhood with residential, retail, office, and hotel uses, generating rent and revenues to City for general uses and enhancements to City property, including: Preserving Memorial Park area, honoring veterans, Expanding public recreational and green spaces, New community center, City Hall, and police substation?
- Yes
- No
BOYNTON BEACH
(Note: The Boynton Beach ballot contains only referendum questions — no candidate races appear in the provided ballot documents.)
Question No. 1
Shall the City Charter be amended to add a Preamble establishing the foundational purposes and principles of the City's government, including protecting the general health, welfare, and safety of residents and promoting honest, efficient, and responsive government?
- Yes
- No
Question No. 2
Shall the City Charter be amended to require that candidates have resided continuously within the City for at least two (2) years prior to filing for office?
- Yes
- No
Question No. 3
Shall the City Charter be amended to: (1) modernize language by replacing outdated masculine-only pronouns; and (2) update notice and publication requirements to comply with current Florida law and include digital communication methods?
- Yes
- No
DELRAY BEACH
Commissioner Seat #2 — Three (3) Year Term (Vote for One)
- Andrea M. Keiser
- Judy Mollica
- Delores Rangel
GREENACRES
City Council District 2 (Vote for One)
- Nathaniel Galang
- Peter Noble
- Olga L. Sierra
City Council District 3 (Vote for One)
- Judy Dugo
- Leonard "Aubrey" Grant
GULF STREAM
Town Commission (Vote for up to Five)
- Robert W. Canfield
- Michael R. Glennon
- Michael Robert Greene
- Scott W. Morgan
- Joan Orthwein
- Thomas M. Stanley
HYPOLUXO
Council Members (Vote for up to Three)
- Linda Allen
- Douglas D. Besecker
- David Loevin
- John B. Sochacki
JUNO BEACH
Mayor (Vote for One)
- Elaine K. Cotronakis
- Dave Santilli
Seat One (Vote for One)
- Marianne Hosta
- Scott Shaw
Seat Three (Vote for One)
- Max Fraser
- Eddie Gottschalk
JUPITER INLET COLONY
Town Commission Seat 4 (Vote for One)
- Anna P. Nemes
- Sharon Seagren
LAKE PARK
Mayor (Vote for One)
- Kelly McNamara "Steele" (withdrawn)
- Roger Michaud
- Rafael "Ralph" Moscoso
LAKE WORTH BEACH
(Note: No candidate races appear in the provided Lake Worth Beach ballot documents — referendum questions only.)
Question No. 1 — Certification of Election Results
The City utilizes the County Canvassing Board and the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections certifies election results canvassed by the County Canvassing Board. Shall the City of Lake Worth Beach amend its Charter at Article III, Section 2 to reflect that the election results are certified by the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections?
- Yes
- No
Question No. 2 — City-property East of A1A
In order to encourage private investment in and redevelopment of City-owned property and reduce the City's maintenance costs of City facilities, shall Article II, Section 3 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to allow City-property East of A1A to be leased for up to 99 years for purposes other than lodging and residential uses?
- Yes
- No
Question No. 3 — City parks and City-property downtown and West of A1A to the Lagoon
In order to encourage private investment in and redevelopment of City-owned property and reduce the City's maintenance costs of City facilities, shall Article II, Section 4 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to allow City-owned property West of A1A that is restricted in the Charter to be leased for up to 99 years?
- Yes
- No
Question No. 4 — Filling a Vacancy in the Office of City Manager
Shall Article IV, Section 3 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter be amended to require the process for filling a permanent vacancy in the Office of City Manager be started within 90 days of the vacancy and continue in good faith until the Office of City Manager is filled?
- Yes
- No
Question No. 5 — City Police and Fire Departments
In recognizing that the City no longer has a City Police or Fire Department and to eliminate any confusion, shall Article IV, Section 10 of the City of Lake Worth Beach Charter (Police and Fire Departments) be repealed?
- Yes
- No
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES
Town Council Seat One (1) (Vote for One)
- Steven Hoffman
- Joe Stephens
- Robert Sullivan
Town Council Seat Five (5) (Vote for One)
- Todd McLendon
- Manish Sood
Question No. 1 — Removal of Charter Officers from Office
The present Charter provides for charter officers to be removed from office only by a super majority vote of the full Town Council. The Town Council has proposed that charter officers be able to be removed from office by a majority vote of the full Town Council. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
- Yes
- No
Question No. 2 — Town Attorney's Review of Contracts
The present Charter requires the Town Attorney to review all contracts, bonds and other instruments and that no contract with the town shall take effect until the attorney has endorsed the document. This provision can be costly and burdensome. The Town Council has proposed the attorney's required review of contracts be defined and potentially limited by ordinance or resolution approved by Town Council. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
- Yes
- No
PALM BEACH
Town Council — Group One, Two-Year Term (Vote for One)
- John David Corey
- Lewis "Lew" S.W. Crampton
PALM BEACH GARDENS
Group 3 — Three-Year Term (Vote for One)
- Heather Deitchman
- David J. Levy
- Rachelle Litt
Group 5 — Three-Year Term (Vote for One)
- Dana Middleton
- Damien Murray
PALM BEACH SHORES
Town Commissioner (Vote for up to Three)
- Paul Bailey
- Anastasia S. Karloutsos
- Tony Lembo
- Steven Smith
ROYAL PALM BEACH
Group #1 (Vote for One)
- Adam Miller
- Selena S. Samios
SOUTH PALM BEACH
Mayor (Vote for One)
- Bernice "Bonnie" Fischer
- Rafael Pineiro
Town Council (Vote for up to Three)
- Francesca Attardi
- Sandra Beckett
- Monte Berendes
- Adrian J. Burcet
- Elvadianne "Elva" Culbertson
WELLINGTON
Council Member — Seat #2, Four Year Term (Vote for One)
- Tatiana Diez Yaques
- Johnny H. Meier
- Elizabeth Pandich
Council Member — Seat #3, Four Year Term (Vote for One)
- Lauren Brody
- Stephen Levin
- Paulo Santana (withdrawn)
- Joshua "Josh" Zillmer
Referendum Question No. 1 — Qualifying for Office
Ballot Summary: To facilitate timely preparation, printing and testing of ballots, the Supervisor of Elections has required that municipalities now submit their candidates for election at least 95 days prior to said election. To accommodate this, a Charter amendment establishing Wellington's official qualifying period to run for the Village Council as a two week period in November, rather than in January, is required.
Ballot Question: Shall the qualifying period for Village elective offices be in November?
- Yes
- No
Referendum Question No. 2 — Village Canvassing Board
Ballot Summary: In multiple past municipal elections, the Supervisor of Elections has requested that Wellington designate the county canvassing board to canvass its elections, eliminating the need for Wellington to convene its own separate canvassing board. The proposed amendment eliminates redundancy and designates the county canvassing board to canvass Wellington elections.
Ballot Question: Shall the Palm Beach County Canvassing Board be designated to canvass Wellington elections?
- Yes
- No
WEST PALM BEACH
Commission District 1 (Vote for One)
- Martina Tate Walker
- Cathleen Ward
Commission District 3 (Vote for One)
- Christy Fox
- Roger Lee Jackson III
What Voters Should Know Before Election Day
Check Your Sample Ballot: Voters can review their personalized sample ballot online at VotePalmBeach.gov to review the candidates and issues that will appear on their ballot before going to the polls.
Confirm Your Polling Location: On Election Day, voters must vote at the polling place assigned to their precinct, which may differ from locations used in countywide elections.
Bring Acceptable Identification: Florida law requires voters to present a valid photo and signature ID when voting in person. Voters without acceptable identification may vote a provisional ballot.
Vote-by-Mail Information: Vote-by-Mail ballots for the Municipal Elections must be received by 7 p.m. at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office, or by 5 p.m. at a branch office or secure ballot intake station on Election Day, March 10, 2026.
Voters who requested Vote-by-Mail ballots for both the March 10, 2026, Uniform Municipal Elections and the March 24, 2026, House District 87 Special General Election may receive two separate ballots, each with its own return envelope. The Municipal Election ballot and return envelope are marked with a yellow stripe, and the House District 87 ballot and return envelope are marked with a purple stripe. Each ballot must be returned in its matching envelope to be counted.
Voters who prefer to vote in person after requesting a Vote-by-Mail ballot should bring their ballot with them to their assigned polling place so it can be replaced with an in-person ballot.
Because municipal elections vary by city or town, voters should visit their municipality’s website for details about local candidates and issues.
For additional information, voters can visit VotePalmBeach.gov or contact the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office at (561) 656-6200.
