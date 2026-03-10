Boca Raton voters to decide fate of One Boca downtown campus redevelopment project

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Boca Raton community leaders and opponents of the One Boca downtown campus redevelopment project made their final pushes Monday, just hours before voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide the project's fate.

Business leaders and members of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce rallied in support of the project, urging residents to vote yes. Just miles away, members of Save Boca gathered to rally against the public-private partnership, urging voters to say no.

WPTV Zitlali Solache has been closely following the project for over a year. The One Boca project would redevelop the downtown government campus near Northwest 2nd Avenue into 765 multifamily homes, 182 condominiums, a hotel, retail and office space. It also includes a new City Hall community center, police substation, and enhanced Memorial Park.

Troy McLellan, president and CEO of The Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce, says the project could generate billions of dollars in economic impact.

"In terms of its job creation, the annual economic impact, and the overall billions of dollars of impact so we think this project is critically important," McLellan said.

Business leaders are urging voters to say yes, arguing Boca Raton needs a more vibrant downtown.

Jason Haber, an entrepreneur, said the project would bring new energy to the city. "Boca Raton needs a more vibrant downtown. One that attracts seniors and kids and vitality and restaurants and nightlife." Haber said.

Supporters say developers have been closely listening to residents throughout the process. "There are some people that want to keep Boca Raton in a jar. They want to preserve as is, but what those people are really doing is foreclosing in its closure." Haber said.

Meanwhile, members of Save Boca made a final push, urging voters to reject the public-private partnership.

Renee Luzzi of Save Boca said the land should remain in public hands. "This should be ours. The city of Boca owns that land. We don't need any more apartments or high rises — we see them all over." Ouzzi said.

The group also raised concerns about traffic and the project's size, density and height.

Betsy Nieporte of Save Boca said the area's gridlock is already a serious problem. "The gridlock is unbearable. You often hit the Brightline or another train just trying to cross. It's just been a nightmare." Nieporte said.

Critics also claim the ballot language is misleading. "I feel the ads are pretty misleading, especially when they say they're gonna increase green space. I'd not know how you can increase green space unless you're gonna paint the roof green and the side of the building green." Nieporte said.

If the project is approved, a detailed project timeline will be created. If it does not pass, supporters say the project would be taken off the table entirely, leaving newly elected officials the opportunity to bring forward a new proposal.

Save Boca members say they are confident voters will reject the project. "We're pretty confident our neighbors are pretty smart here in Boca and they're gonna be voting no," Ouzzi said.

Supporters, however, are urging residents to back the plan. "By voting yes tomorrow, you're saying yes to progress and prosperity in Boca Raton," Haber said.

Voters will also choose a new mayor and council members on Tuesday — and decide whether to authorize a $175 million bond to build a new police headquarters. The polls will be open from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.

