Bradshaw, Gauger win nominations in primary for Palm Beach County sheriff. What's next?

Ric Bradshaw and Michael Gauger will face off in the November general elections for Palm Beach County sheriff after winning Tuesday's primary.

Incumbent Ric Bradshaw is seeking a sixth term as Palm Beach County sheriff. He won Tuesday's Democratic primary, beating candidate Alex Freeman.

Republican Michael Gauger won the Republican primary, beating candidate Lauro Diaz.

Bradshaw was first elected as Palm Beach County sheriff in 2004. He is Palm Beach County's longest-serving sheriff and has more than 50 years of experience in law enforcement. The 76-year-old underwent a heart procedure last year, but Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said it was elective and not because of an emergency.

In the 2020 election, Bradshaw defeated former captain and retired veteran Diaz.

Bradshaw is the 16th sheriff to serve as the county's chief law enforcement officer since the agency's inception in 1909.

Bradshaw and Gauger will now face off in the November general election.