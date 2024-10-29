Billboard, TV ad question Palm Beach County sheriff’s health as campaign enters final week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Michael Gauger is not a doctor.

So, I asked him why he said Ric Bradshaw is physically unfit to serve another term.

"He is extremely ill, and he's not being forthcoming with his current medical condition," Gauger, the Republican candidate for Palm Beach County sheriff, replied.

I asked him how he could tell Bradshaw is "extremely ill."

"Well, I've known Ric for over 50 years," said Gauger. "We talked about this all the time. He shared with me that the doctors told him he had five or six years to live."

Republican Michael Gauger explains why he's qualified to be next Palm Beach County sheriff

Gauger said that conversation took place seven years ago, when he was Bradshaw's chief deputy.

Gauger's current television ads, and a billboard on Interstate 95 that asks, "How sick is Ric?" show how Gauger is trying to make Bradshaw's health part of the campaign.

"The health issue is very important," Gauger replied.

In his TV ad and at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Gauger has a diagram of a ventricle assist device.

Gauger said Bradshaw has one and that the device is only implanted on seriously ill individuals.

Democrat Ric Bradshaw seeks 6th term as Palm Beach County sheriff

I asked if it's fair to even bring up.

"Well, I think it's fair to the taxpayers of this county," said Gauger. "If I was in his condition, I would not be running."

According to a press release, Bradshaw underwent two heart surgeries in two months, the last being in May of 2022.

A year later, the sheriff pronounced himself fit enough to seek a record sixth term.

"My heart and soul is in this," Bradshaw told supporters at a news conference in May 2023. "I'm very fortunate that I got permission from my wife."

We asked the Bradshaw campaign for an on-camera interview.

It released this statement via email calling Gauger in part:

"…an unqualified and disgruntled individual who will resort to saying or doing anything he can to win. He has taken one instance that occurred nearly two years ago and made this his entire campaign platform."

The sheriff's campaign also released a letter from his personal physician that reads in part:

"Sheriff Bradshaw is an individual of unusual vigor, stamina, toughness and intelligence."

