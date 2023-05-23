Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw on reelection bid: 'I'm not ready to stop'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Joined by his wife, supporters and elected officials, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Tuesday that he's ready to continue to serve the citizens for another four years.

Bradshaw held a news conference at the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association to formally announce his reelection campaign.

First elected sheriff in 2004, Bradshaw will seek a sixth term.

"For 52 years, this is all I've done," Bradshaw said. "This is who I am when I wake up every day. I've dedicated my adult life to my country and this county, and I'm not ready to stop."

Bradshaw said he plans to expand his department's mental health unit.

"I want more programs," Bradshaw said. "I want to touch people's lives that need that help that haven't gotten it before."

Bradshaw said he also wants to "see [the rollout of the body-camera program] through to the end."

The 75-year-old underwent a heart procedure last year, but Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said it was elective and not because of an emergency.

"My heart and soul is in this," Bradshaw said. "I'm fortunate that I got permission from my wife to do this again."

Among those who endorsed Bradshaw was Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who touted Bradshaw's accomplishments and the respect he's garnered throughout the state.

"I am proud to endorse you for your sixth term as sheriff of Palm Beach County," Aronberg said.