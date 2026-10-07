Palm Beach County voters weigh pros and cons of Amendment 3 at WPTV town hall

As Florida voters prepare to decide Amendment 3 on Nov. 3, residents, elected officials and policy experts gathered in Palm Beach County to discuss how the proposed constitutional amendment could affect homeowners, local governments and public services.

The discussion took place during WPTV's "Let's Hear It" community event and town hall at Palm Beach State College's Lake Worth Beach campus, where attendees asked questions and heard arguments from both supporters and opponents of the referendum.

For many voters, the amendment could have significant financial implications. Supporters argue it would provide property tax relief for homeowners, while critics warn it could reduce funding for local services and shift key decisions to future lawmakers.

WATCH: Residents, elected officials and policy experts talk Amendment 3 at WPTV Let's Hear It event

Palm Beach County voters debate Florida Amendment 3 at WPTV town hall

Community members seek answers

The evening began with WPTV's "Let's Hear It" event, giving residents an opportunity to learn more about the amendment before voting.

Rich Bartholomew, advocacy chair for the League of Women Voters, said he appreciated the effort to help residents better understand the proposal.

"I have been watching everything that WPTV has been doing on this," Bartholomew said. "I think this is a very important event."

Bartholomew also expressed concern that voters may not fully understand the long-term consequences of the amendment based solely on what appears on the ballot.

"There's nothing showing you on your ballot how all these things, these dominoes would fall," he said.

Supporters cite growing property tax bills

Some residents in attendance said they support Amendment 3 because of rising property tax costs.

John, a Palm Beach County resident, argued that continued increases in residential tax bills are becoming increasingly difficult for homeowners to manage.

"If you think about the tax we're paying now, where's it going to be in five years or 10 years at the rate we keep growing the tax on residences?" he said. "It's unsustainable."

Rosey Gekas, another supporter of the amendment, said local governments should focus on budgeting and spending accountability.

"The scare tactics that I'm continuously hearing is just beyond," Gekas said. "The last five years, the amount of money that has come in from property taxes is skyrocketing. Where is all that money going? We just need to budget."

Opponents warn of impact on government services

Several elected officials speaking during the town hall urged voters to consider how reduced tax revenues could affect essential government functions.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said the amendment could result in significant financial losses for municipalities.

"You have to factor in the impact on services," James said.

According to James, the City of West Palm Beach could lose $21.7 million in the first year and more than $31 million during the first two years if the measure passes.

State Sen. Tina Polsky also raised concerns about potential long-term consequences.

"This is unchangeable," Polsky said. "If we make this huge mistake on Nov. 3, we are stuck with it forever."

Polsky argued that future legislative decisions tied to the amendment could expand its effects beyond what voters initially expect.

State lawmakers support property tax relief

Supporters of the amendment included state lawmakers who said homeowners deserve relief from rising costs.

Florida Rep. Toby Overdorf said homeowners could see significant savings if the amendment is approved.

"They deserve money back in their pockets," Overdorf said. "Anywhere from $1,700 to as much as $4,000. That's what we're looking at."

What happens next?

Amendment 3 will appear on Florida's Nov. 3 ballot. Like all proposed constitutional amendments in Florida, it must receive at least 60% voter approval to be adopted into the state constitution.

WPTV will continue covering the amendment and providing resources for voters seeking information ahead of Election Day.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.