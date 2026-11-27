PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Just weeks before a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 claimed the life of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective, state records uncovered by WPTV reveal that the Florida Department of Transportation announced a $54 million interchange improvement project that includes technology designed to prevent similar tragedies.

The project, announced Nov. 4, includes the installation of wrong-way driver detection systems on I-95 exit ramps in Palm Beach County, including near the area where Detective Alan Smith was killed Thanksgiving morning.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

New technology targets I-95 wrong-way drivers

The Florida Highway Patrol said Smith, 46, was driving south on I-95 just north of Military Trail shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday when an intoxicated driver traveling in the wrong direction collided with him head-on.

WPTV has not yet determined which ramp the driver used to enter I-95 or whether the planned technology could have prevented Thursday's deadly crash.

However, FDOT records detail how the technology is designed to work.

How wrong-way driver detection systems work

According to FDOT, the moment a driver enters an exit ramp in the wrong direction, radar detectors and cameras detect the vehicle, triggering flashing red LED "WRONG WAY" signs intended to prompt the driver to stop and turn around.

The system also captures images of the vehicle and sends alerts to transportation management centers and the Florida Highway Patrol.

As troopers work to intercept the wrong-way driver, electronic message boards along the interstate can warn other motorists of the approaching danger.

At least seven locations along I-95 in Palm Beach County are slated to receive the technology:



Northbound exit ramp at Blue Heron Boulevard



Northbound and southbound exit ramps at Palm Beach International Airport



Northbound and southbound exit ramps at Forest Hill Boulevard



Northbound and southbound exit ramps at 10th Avenue North



Northbound and southbound exit ramps at Atlantic Avenue



Northbound exit ramp at Linton Boulevard



Northbound and southbound exit ramps at Palmetto Park Road

The $54 million project is part of a broader statewide effort to combat wrong-way driving. FDOT also plans to install additional roadside warning signs and pavement markings.

Thousands of wrong-way crashes reported across Florida

Florida Highway Patrol data shows more than 3,800 wrong-way crashes were reported statewide in 2024 alone, 105 of which were fatal.

Smith's death comes just one month after another deadly wrong-way crash on I-95 in West Palm Beach killed one person and seriously injured two others.

Construction on the interchange improvement project is scheduled to begin this month, with completion expected in 2029.

WATCH BELOW: PBSO detective killed by drunk wrong-way driver on I-95, FHP says

Palm Beach County sheriff's detective killed in I-95 wrong-way crash

Driver accused of killing detective had 3 prior DUI convictions

As WPTV previously reported, troopers identified the driver accused of causing Thursday's deadly crash as Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez, 37, of Palm Beach Gardens.

Investigators said Espinoza Martinez was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was driving despite three prior DUI convictions and an active 10-year driver's license revocation.

Smith, who was on duty and headed to work in an unmarked patrol vehicle, was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Espinoza Martinez was hospitalized with serious injuries and arrested Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office joined troopers at the hospital, placing Espinoza Martinez in the handcuffs carried by the fallen detective, according to FHP.

Troopers said Espinoza Martinez would be booked into the Palm Beach County Jail upon his release from the hospital on multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

A judge on Friday ordered Espinoza Martinez to be held on a $1.7 million bond.

Fallen detective leaves behind wife, 14-year-old son

President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel paid tribute to Smith on Thursday.

Smith served nearly 20 years with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and specialized in explosives-related investigations, according to Patel.

He graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in September 2013 and served as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"This is yet another reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement make standing their posts even on holidays to keep us safe," Patel wrote on X. "Never forget them and their families."

Smith leaves behind a wife and 14-year-old son.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.