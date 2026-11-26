PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — A West Palm Beach man is dead and a Palm Beach Gardens man is seriously injured following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Palm Beach County on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash was reported at 5:08 a.m. Thursday on I-95, just north of Military Trail.

Investigators said a 37-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was driving a white 2026 Chevrolet Equinox north in the southbound lanes of I-95 when he collided head-on with a gray 2017 Ford Expedition driven by a 46-year-old West Palm Beach man.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with incapacitating injuries.

The driver of the Ford was airlifted to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead. FHP said his next of kin has been notified.

As of 10 a.m., nearly five hours after the crash was reported, all southbound lanes remained closed, according to FL511, the Florida Department of Transportation's official statewide traveler information system.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and anticipate delays as Thanksgiving travel continues. Motorists are also urged to move over or slow down for Road Rangers responding to the crash.

Authorities have not released the names of either driver or determined why the Chevrolet entered the interstate traveling in the wrong direction.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.