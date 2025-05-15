PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is taking steps to reduce the alarming number of wrong-way crashes on the state’s roads.

Recent data from 2023 indicates that there were more than 3,500 wrong-way crashes and 115 fatalities in a single year. This week, motorists in Palm Beach County may notice several ramps closed on Interstate 95 as part of a multimillion-dollar project aimed at enhancing roadway safety.

Florida plans to reduce wrong-way crashes with new safety measures

Nelson Miranda, a St. Lucie County resident, shared a harrowing experience from last year when he nearly encountered a wrong-way driver.

"I had maybe, like, 10 seconds before he came on me," Miranda said.

As the driver passed him, he immediately alerted Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) dispatchers about the reckless driver. The incident tragically resulted in two fatalities near the Indrio Road exit.

"To this day, every time I drive by there, I think of it, you know? I mean, it's like a PTSD," Miranda reflected, emphasizing the lasting impact of the experience. He believes that had there been warning signs installed — like those FDOT is now implementing throughout Palm Beach County — the crash might have been avoided.

"That would have helped a lot," he added.

The new signs will light up after detecting wrong-way drivers and immediately notify dispatchers. FDOT is investing more than $5 million to install warning signs at seven southbound and northbound ramps in Palm Beach County, along with nine additional ramps in Broward County.

The construction could cause traffic delays as it is expected to happen at night beginning at 9 p.m. and going through the morning until 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays.

In Palm Beach County, these are the exit ramps that will be modified and shut down until the signs are installed:



State Road (SR) 9/1-95 NB exit ramp at SR 708/Blue Heron Boulevard



SR 9/1-95 NB & SB exit ramps at Palm at Beach International Airport



SR 9/1-95 NB & SB exit ramps at SR 882/Forest Hill Boulevard



SR 9/1-95 NB & SB exit ramps at 10th Avenue N



SR 9/1-95 NB & SB exit ramps at SR 806/Atlantic Avenue



SR 9/1-95 NB exit ramp at Linton Boulevard



SR 9/1-95 NB & SB exit ramps at Palmetto Park Road

Felix Ortiz, owner of U Drive It Driving School in Lake Worth, also supports the initiative. He highlighted FDOT’s stats that 90% of freeway wrong-way driving crashes occur at night, with nearly 60% involving alcohol.

But Ortiz stated that distracted driving, particularly from cell phone use, remains his biggest concern among students.

"It's quite scary," he said, urging students to "always be aware of where we are, our surroundings, and where we're going."

Miranda expressed optimism for the new measures, stating he will "be more excited when it's here at my home, helping me and my family."

FDOT confirmed that the warning signs will eventually be expanded to neighboring counties as part of a statewide initiative, and the project in Palm Beach County is expected to be completed by this summer.