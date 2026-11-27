PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel are paying tribute to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detective killed in a Thanksgiving morning wrong-way crash on Interstate 95.

Speaking in Palm Beach on Thursday, Trump offered his condolences to the fallen detective's family.

"I just want to pay my respects to the family of a great police officer, an expert at bombs and explosives, who was killed today in an automobile accident while on duty," Trump said.

Authorities have since identified the fallen detective as Alan Smith, 46, of West Palm Beach.

Trump did not identify Smith during his remarks Thursday, citing ongoing efforts to notify his family and others.

In a statement posted on X, Patel revealed Smith had served nearly 20 years with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and had extensive experience investigating explosives-related crimes.

Our hearts are with the family of Detective Alan Smith who was killed in the line of duty today after almost 20 years with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office. Detective Smith was one of the FBI’s own, having graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in September 2013. He had a long decorated career of service to this country, including as a Task Force Officer (TFO) with the ATF, specializing in explosives-related investigations. This is yet another reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement make standing their posts even on holidays to keep us safe. Never forget them and their families. Our prayers are with Detective Smith’s wife and 14 year old son, as well as the colleagues he leaves behind. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 26, 2026

Smith graduated from the FBI Hazardous Devices School in September 2013 and served as a task force officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Patel.

"This is yet another reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement make standing their posts even on holidays to keep us safe," Patel wrote. "Never forget them and their families."

Smith leaves behind a wife and 14-year-old son.

Driver accused of causing deadly crash had three prior DUI convictions

The Florida Highway Patrol said Smith was driving an unmarked patrol vehicle south on I-95 just north of Military Trail shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday, when a driver traveling in the wrong direction collided with him head-on.

Smith was on duty and headed to work at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office. He was airlifted to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers identified the wrong-way driver as Raul Jonathan Espinoza Martinez, 37, of Palm Beach Gardens.

Investigators said Espinoza Martinez was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was driving despite three prior DUI convictions and an active 10-year driver's license revocation.

Trump also addressed the circumstances surrounding the deadly collision.

"It was a drunk driver — really drunk driver," Trump said. "He was going on the opposite side of the highway, if you can believe it. And so it's a terrible thing that happened."

Espinoza Martinez was hospitalized with serious injuries and arrested Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office joined troopers at the hospital, placing Espinoza Martinez in the handcuffs carried by the fallen detective, according to FHP.

Troopers said Espinoza Martinez will be booked into the Palm Beach County Jail upon his release from the hospital on multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.