Tri-Rail's future in jeopardy as South Florida counties push back against state cuts

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The future of South Florida's Tri-Rail commuter system is uncertain, and now local leaders from Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties are asking lawmakers in Tallahassee to come to the negotiating table.

In July, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) made a surprise decision to cut Tri-Rail funding from $60 million down to $15 million. That dramatic reduction leaves Tri-Rail with just enough money to operate through July 2027. FDOT is also calling on the three counties to take over the cost of maintaining the state-owned railway infrastructure—a proposal that has sparked strong opposition from local officials.

“This would be the equivalent of the state of Florida telling us, ‘Well, you run buses on I-95, so now it's your responsibility to pay for the maintenance of that road,’” said Palm Beach County Commissioner and South Florida Transportation Authority Chairwoman Marci Woodward,

Commissioners from all three counties have now sent formal letters to state lawmakers, urging them to come to the table and negotiate a more sustainable plan.

“Come to the table and realize that we are partners in this,” said Woodward. “Help us find a way to help pay for this train—the commuter rail—because we do see the value in it, but we cannot be solely responsible for it.”

The counties are asking the state to maintain funding for five more years, giving local governments time to come up with a long-term funding solution, excluding the cost of railroad maintenance.

Tri-Rail’s executive director, David Dech, remains hopeful.

“We can fix this problem,” Dech told WPTV. “We have a lot of momentum, and a lot of positive momentum, going forward.”

For daily riders like Vincent Price, who commutes from Broward to Palm Beach County, Tri-Rail has been life-changing.

“When I used to drive to work, I would go to work feeling stressed,” said Price. “But now that I started taking the train, I gave it a try last year—I realized my stress levels have dropped significantly.”

If service is cut, Price worries the consequences would be far-reaching.

“They're making a huge mistake if they decide to terminate the service,” he said. “Not only will people's lives be affected in a personal capacity, but also economically.”

A meeting between FDOT and county leaders is expected in the next two weeks.

