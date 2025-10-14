South Florida job fair offers hope as hiring challenges persist for recent graduates

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Job seekers in South Florida found new opportunities at a local job fair as hiring challenges continue to impact recent graduates and experienced workers alike.

At the Discover the Palm Beaches Job Fair held at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Tuesday, dozens of local employers were actively looking to hire workers, particularly in the hospitality sector that drives much of the region's winter economy.

Khaoula Chaki, who graduated from Florida Atlantic University five months ago with a bachelor's degree in finance and a minor in economics, has been searching for work since graduation.

"I graduated in May 2025 with a bachelor's in finance and minored in economics," Chaki said.

The Federal Reserve recently reported that recent graduates are bearing the brunt of current market shifts, making it particularly difficult for new degree holders to find employment.

"There has been a lot of job positions, yes, but not a lot of recruiters call back or reach out," Chaki said.

The job fair focused primarily on hospitality positions, reflecting South Florida's specialty during the busy winter months when tourism peaks.

Some attendees found immediate success. One job seeker reported positive results right away.

"Right off the bat, I got an interview, so 100% worth it," said job seeker Adrian Garcia, who talked with a rep from a new country club.

John Thomas, who recently graduated from the University of Florida, attended the event, hoping to find opportunities outside the fair's primary focus of filling hospitality jobs.

"I came here knowing they're not looking for IT necessarily, but I was just hoping to find something," Thomas said.

Employment experts have described the current job market as stalled and frozen, prompting job seekers to explore new strategies for standing out to employers.

WPTV spoke recently with Sam DeMase at ZipRecruiter, who offered advice for getting resumes noticed in the competitive market.

"Niche down and tailor your resume with a lot of specific keywords that are relevant to the job description, so we're noticing companies are using this AI or ATS to filter resumes, candidates should be using it as well," DeMase said.

The job fair continues for two more days. On Wednesday, it moves to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, followed by Thursday at the Riviera Beach Marina Event Center.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

