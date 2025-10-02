From Résumés to Keywords: How to stand out in today's tough job market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We've heard from many of you about difficulties in today's job market — and this week, we've been searching for solutions.

WPTV gathered your questions and stories, then reached out to career experts for advice.

On Wednesday, we tackled what many are calling a frozen job market.

"I was not expecting to have such a difficult time," job seeker Amber Cusano said.

Cusano has been searching for a job for almost a year, navigating what she describes as a stagnant market.

"Don't throw spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks," said Sam DeMase of ZipRecruiter. “Have a tailored resume and a tailored job search. Know what you want.”

Landing a job now takes more work than ever.

"We sit down with job seekers and go over their resumes," said Gregory McDonald of CareerSource Research Coast in Fort Pierce.

He joined WPTV on Wednesday to talk about identifying skills and getting past AI-powered resume scanners.

"Look through the job description and find the keywords that stand out in the qualifications and requirements," McDonald advised. "Then match those to your skill sets and experience."

We also asked McDonald about the hottest jobs currently hiring.

"The skilled trades, manufacturing, health care and logistics are some of our strongest job-growth areas," he said.

On the flip side, economists and career experts say one of the more challenging sectors right now is computer-related occupations — too many applicants and not enough available positions.

