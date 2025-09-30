Job seekers navigate 'tricky job market' with networking and skill-focused strategies

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We are tackling the challenges of today's job market and looking for solutions to help you. WPTV asked for your input, and dozens of you voiced your concerns.

The current job market presents significant challenges for job seekers, with companies holding onto existing workers, reduced hiring rates and artificial intelligence reshaping the recruitment landscape.

Amy Korn has been searching for work since May, focusing on her specialized field of order management. Her targeted approach reflects expert advice about being selective in today's competitive environment.

"What I was doing and what I'm looking to continue to do is called order management," Korn said.

Her highly specialized position led her to be particular about finding the right opportunities, relying heavily on networking strategies that experts recommend.

"They really say the job search is hidden jobs, that most of the jobs people get are through a warm introduction, which is the wording that's used, and really speaking to people you know," Korn said.

This networking approach, whether in-person or through online groups, helped Korn get assistance with updating her resume. The changes focused on formatting rather than content, moving skills from the bottom to the top of her resume.

"The changes were really just cosmetic. She didn't really change any details. She changed the formatting in how she brought up skills, that maybe were at the bottom of the resume, to the top because I haven't had to interview for eight years," Korn said.

Sam DeMase from ZipRecruiter confirmed the challenging nature of today's employment landscape.

"We're in a moment today where it is a tricky job market," Demase said.

According to DeMase, success in landing a job depends heavily on having the right combination of abilities.

"If you're a job seeker who can strike a powerful balance between relevant tech skills and high-impact, human-centered skills, those are the job seekers that are highly desired right now," DeMase said.

Korn's focused approach and patience have resulted in a promising job interview. Her strategy involved applying to only about 20 positions over four months, which aligns with expert recommendations to target fewer opportunities that match specific skill sets.

"Don't give up and don't get overwhelmed," Korn said.

Many job seekers report difficulty getting their resumes past AI systems that scan applications and determine which candidates receive interview calls, adding another layer of complexity to the job search process.

