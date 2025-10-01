Applicant Tracking System (ATS) is screening job resumes: Use these tricks to beat it

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A new jobs report scheduled for release Friday is expected to be delayed due to the government shutdown, as analysts point to disappointing employment numbers from last month that suggest the U.S. labor market may be growing stagnant.

The economy added just 22,000 jobs in August, while unemployment rose from 4.2% to 4.3% — its highest level in nearly four years. The combined data could indicate significant challenges ahead for American workers.

Searching for a job? Here's how to get your resume noticed

Finding employment in today's market increasingly means navigating computer algorithms that screen applications before human eyes ever see them.

"You're not a person anymore, just a person online," job seeker Amber Cusano of Port St. Lucie said.

The frustration is mounting for many applicants who feel their qualifications aren't being properly evaluated.

"Clearly, in my instance and maybe more people, it's not about work history. Something else is going on, something is looking at these and kicking them out," Cusano said.

What's happening involves Applicant Tracking System (ATS) — computers that scan resumes for specific keywords before passing them to hiring managers.

"Don't throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks, really have a tailored resume and tailored job search, know what you want," said Sam DeMase from job website ZipRecruiter.

DeMase said there are strategies to improve success rates with these automated systems.

"The best way to get past that is to get niche down and tailor your resume with a lot of specific keywords that are relevant to the job description, so we're noticing companies are using this AI or ATS to filter resumes, candidates should be using it as well," DeMase said.

Amy Korn in Palm Beach County discovered a method that worked for her job search.

"For every job listing, I asked ChatGPT to give me hints on how I could revise, tweak those ATS, certain key words, and just by changing your resume to some keywords, you have a better probability of getting contacted," Korn said.

While her approach succeeded in landing interviews, experts warn about potential pitfalls.

"If you notice a mismatch of keywords, you're probably applying for the wrong job," DeMase said.

The sluggish job market is particularly challenging for new college graduates. A recent Federal Reserve report indicates that recent graduates are bearing the brunt of current market shifts.

Will Luther, an economics associate professor at Florida Atlantic University, acknowledged the concerns among students.

"Absolutely, there are students very much concerned with whether or not they will be able to get a job when they finish here. The good news is that they will. The bad news is it's a little harder right now than it was, say, two years ago," Luther said.

Luther emphasized the importance of adapting to changing market demands.

"You have to understand the labor market is changing a lot of my colleagues are developing AI courses, AI programs and if you don't have those skills you're not going to do well on the labor market and beyond that you have to find ways of separating yourself from everyone else out there who's trying for the same job you want, whether that's a project in addition to your coursework and internship you have to find way to be different from everyone else," Luther said.

