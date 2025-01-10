Palm Beach Sheriff's Office now leading investigation into Delray Beach firetruck crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is taking over a Brightline crash investigation involving a Delray Beach firetruck.

The change is at the request of the Delray Beach police chief, citing the complexity of the case and the need for transparency.

The news comes as 911 calls from the crash were released.

"I'm on the Brightline train that was headed northbound to West Palm Beach and Orlando; we've just been in a crash," said one caller.

WPTV

WPTV has been following this crash investigation since it happened, nearly two weeks ago.

Investigators said on Dec. 28 around 10:45 a.m. the firetruck crossed the tracks near the intersection of Southeast First Street, when it was struck by a Brightline train going 79 mph. The impact sliced the firetruck in half and injured 15 people, including three firefighters.

Video shows the moment just before the Brightline train collides with a Delray Beach Fire Rescue Truck