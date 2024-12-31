Delray Beach Fire Rescue chief hopes Brightline collision with fire truck is 'turning point'

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Three days after a Brightline train hit a Delray Beach fire truck, the city's fire chief said he is committed to preventing similar crashes in the future.

Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin posted Tuesday on Facebook that they are cooperating with investigators from the Delray Beach Police Department, Brightline and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the facts of the case.

"We are thankful there were no fatalities and remain committed to working diligently to implement improvements to prevent future incidents," Martin's statement said. "This crash is a sobering reminder that emergency responders must always balance the urgency inherent in their work with caution, ensuring that the safety of our community remains our guiding principle."

Saturday morning's collision injured 15 people, which included three firefighters and 12 Brightline passengers.

The fire chief also thanked everyone who rushed to assist and care for the people injured in the crash.

"Their selfless and heroic actions were truly remarkable. I would also like to thank Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, who transported passengers from the train to local hospitals," Martin said.

However, he did not say if the firefighters were responding to a call and didn't offer an update on the conditions of the injured.

He concluded his statement by pledging to ensure the incident "becomes a turning point" from which they will "learn and grow."

"The safety, well-being, and trust of our community will remain at the heart of every decision I make," Martin said. "Together, we will strengthen our commitment to excellence and ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future."

Martin took over as the head of the city's fire rescue department in October after most recently serving as chief of safety for the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal.