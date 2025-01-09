Delray Beach firefighter union blasts chief after names released in Brightline crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — An investigation into the crash in Delray Beach involving a fire truck and a Brightline train is underway.

After the crash, Delray Beach Fire Chief Ronald Martin named the fire rescue employees involved in the investigation.

An internal administrative investigation was launched to determine if city and fire rescue policies and procedures were followed after four employees were placed on paid administrative leave.

In a Facebook post, the move to release the four names was denounced by the union that represents Delray Beach firefighters. The post by Delray Beach Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1842 said they want Martin held accountable for releasing the names.

Delray Beach 4 Delray Beach Fire Rescue employees placed on leave after Brightline crash Audra Schroeder

"Chief Martin's decision to prematurely name individuals, without the conclusion of a thorough investigation, not only undermines fundamental principles of due process but signals a dangerous erosion in leadership and integrity. In doing so, Chief Martin risks the creation of a culture of selfishness and skepticism at Delray Beach Fire Rescue, a Department that relies on unity and trust to function effectively during emergencies," the organization said in the Facebook post.

WPTV reached out to representatives with the city of Delray Beach, who provided us with the following statement from the city manager:

"The City’s decision to publicly confirm the administrative leave of specific personnel was made in alignment with our commitment to transparency and public accountability. This was not an abandonment of due process but rather a necessary step to maintain public trust in our department while an administrative investigation is conducted."

WPTV spoke with the president of the firefighters' union, who argued that releasing the names before the investigation is complete could undermine the integrity of the investigation.

The city of Delray Beach states that per Florida Statute Chapter 119, an employee's name, title, and employment status are not confidential, and documents placing an employee on leave are not confidential or exempt.

Martin released the following statement in response to the post by the union:

"I fully appreciate the role of IAFF Local 1842 in advocating for its members. As Fire Chief, my priority remains ensuring the safety of our firefighters and the community while upholding the integrity of the Fire Rescue Department. I want to assure all members of Delray Beach Fire Rescue and the public that this process will be conducted with fairness, professionalism, and respect that each employee deserves. My commitment to due process remains steadfast. My focus is on strengthening this department, supporting our firefighters, and ensuring that we continue to provide the highest level of service to the residents of Delray Beach."

Delray Beach Fire chief hopes Brightline collision is 'turning point' Scott Sutton

WPTV asked Craig Mahoney, the president of the union, about the chief's statement. He responded with the following:

"As a union, our responsibility is to protect the rights of our members while ensuring that they can continue providing the best possible service to the community. Delray Beach Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1824 are aware that the city continues to release selective information regarding an ongoing investigation. This is concerning, as it undermines the integrity of the process. Delray Beach Fire Fighters Local 1842 urges everyone to respect the investigative process and allow it to conclude before drawing any conclusions. Transparency comes from a full and fair review of all the facts, not from partial or premature disclosures that can mislead and harm reputations."

Mahoney added that Martin has not reached out to him about the Facebook post.

The Facebook post by the union expressed concerns about the safety of those involved, as well as their families since they claim it exposes them to potential harassment and causes undue emotional and professional harm.

According to the city of Delray Beach, the ladder truck that was destroyed in the collision was purchased in 2009 for $921,705.65.

Replacing the truck will cost between $1.3 and $2.3 million.

The city said it maintains a reserve fleet to ensure continued emergency service, and there will be no significant operational impact or loss of service from the incident.

The union said they are committed to collaborating with Fire Rescue leadership, Brightline and other stakeholders to ensure robust safety protocols are in place to prevent future incidents.