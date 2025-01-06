Internal investigation launched into Delray Beach Fire Rescue response after Brightline crash

We’re working to learn more about a Brightline crash in Delray Beach that left 15 people hurt after the train ran into a fire truck that was on the tracks.

The incident happened Dec. 28 on Southeast First Street, just one block south of Atlantic Avenue.

“It became total chaos, I didn’t know what was happening,” said Randy Fitzgerald the day of the crash.

He said he was sitting in the first train car, heading to West Palm Beach, when the crash happened.

“I see debris flying out the window, glasses shattering, people are screaming, things are falling from the ceiling," said Fitzgerald. "My arms are a little bit sore from slamming into the table in front of me on the impact."

Delray Beach 4 Delray Beach Fire Rescue employees placed on leave after Brightline crash Audra Schroeder

Video released by Brightline shows the moment the train and a Delray Beach Fire Rescue truck collided on the tracks.

The surveillance video shows at least one crossing gate down as the fire truck is still driving over the tracks.

Pictures show the chaos and shattered windows inside the Brightline train.

The crash sent 12 passengers and three firefighters to the hospital.

“I don’t know how a vehicle was on the train track, especially not a fire truck,” said Delray Beach resident Kevin Keller.

WPTV learned on Friday that Assistant Chief Kevin Green, Division Chief Todd Lynch, Captain Brian Fiorey and Driver Engineer David Wyatt with Delray Fire Rescue have been placed on leave.

WPTV Investigates Witness describes seeing fire truck 'sliced in two' by train Dave Bohman

Delray Fire Rescue said there was a call for service at the time, but the department has not confirmed if the truck involved was responding to that emergency.

"The scene just keeps replaying in my mind of just slamming in, the sound, glass shattering, people screaming around me, seeing the man next to me bleeding," said Fitzgerald.

On Monday, the City of Delray Beach sent a statement to WPTV regarding the employees placed on leave: