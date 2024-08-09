'I want to know what really happened:' Family wants answers in crash that killed 9

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — Relatives of the Hatton Highway crash victims want answers in Monday's crash that left nine people dead.

"I want to know what really happened," said Michael Hall Sr., who is from Jamaica but in Connecticut at the moment.

His son, 14-year-old Michael Hall Jr., was one of the children killed.

"I want to know if it was the vehicle's fault, if it was the driver's fault," Michael Hall Sr. said. "What was happening? Was my son, what he was doing in the car, if they were laughing, or they were talking. I want to know all these things."

He said they were on a summer trip to be with family in Connecticut, and that a group traveled to Florida for a birthday.

His brother Jorden Hall was the only survivor.

Michael Hall Sr. said Jorden Hall's sister flew in from Connecticut to be with their brother.

He spoke to Jorden Hall on Thursday as he was in the hospital and is having a hard time processing what happened.

"I want to respect his feelings, because right now, he's not in the right frame to tell us, he's not focusing," Michael Hall Sr. "He's still in that mind frame where it is traumatic for him. At times he will talk to you good and then he will come back to that frame of mind, where he will break down and start to cry."

Of the nine victims, six children died in the crash, one of which was Michael Hall Sr.'s namesake.

"To know my son was there and didn't get a chance to save him, all he can say to me is he's sorry, because probably he felt like he was the reason why he couldn't have saved him too," said Michael Hall Sr.

WATCH: 9 dead, including 6 children, near Belle Glade

A drive that turned deadly: 9 dead including 6 children outside of Belle Glade

On Wednesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner released a report determining that all nine victims' cause of death was drowning, and the manner was accidental.

On Thursday the NTSB announced they would be investigating the crash.

"The tragic thing here is the loss of life, so it's important for us to be here," NTSB Member Alvin Brown said. "We have the gold standard and we believe that this crash was a tragic event and that's why we're here."

The investigation will involve looking into road conditions, road signage, any safety precautions being taken by the passengers at the time of the crash, if there was a possibility of a vehicle malfunction and an interview with the lone survivor.

WATCH: NTSB holds press conference providing process for investigation

After their first full day on the scene Wednesday, NTSB held a press conference providing their process for the investigation

"I'm going to be here until the end of this month, and the family has to be planning for those nine funerals," said Michael Hall Sr. "So, we have been here just waiting to get the body on and all of these things to help with the planning."

He told WPTV to let our viewers know the family is very thankful for the generosity and support as right now they're having to plan nine funerals, most of which are out of state, with some in Jamaica.

"Seeing the support in the U.S. I can't believe it. I never expected it, it's something new to me. In Jamaica, I always see how things are done in the us, how all the people support each other but I never know that I'll get that experience like this," said Michael Hall Sr. "I feel so special, I feel so loved, I feel so so warm. I can't express my feelings that much but I really appreciate it. Really appreciate everything."

Right now he's planning to bury his son and his 8-year-old nephew who also died in the crash back home in Jamaica.

He has asked to give his brother Jorden Hall some privacy until he is ready to talk about what happened.

If you'd like to help, there are two pages below dedicated to raising money for the victims:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-funds-for-the-9-victims-of-belle-glade-crash?qid=34bbb659ad67a60d856496d7f6c3e15c

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-yasire-and-ziaire-home?qid=55b8f5d07daa07c04dc1815d44515e46