NTSB investigating crash that killed 9 on Hatton Highway

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is in Palm Beach County this morning, investigating a fatal crash on Hatton Highway that killed nine people.

The NTSB announced Tuesday afternoon that it would be sending a team to Palm Beach County to "conduct a safety investigation into Monday’s single vehicle crash," in conjunction with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened Monday night on Hatton Highway, near Belle Glade, after a 2023 Ford Explorer driven by 56-year-old Pamela Wiggins slammed into a guardrail, flipped over, and landed in a canal. The crash report stated that none of the 10 people in the vehicle were using "safety equipment."

Members of the Belle Glade community told WPTV that the highway is dangerous and "extremely dark" at night, as there are no streetlights.

NTSB will be holding a press conference on the crash today at 5 p.m.