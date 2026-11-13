Military Trail reopens in both directions after repairs following deadly Learjet crash

GREENACRES, Fla. — Military Trail reopened Thursday night in both directions near Greenacres after crews completed roadway repairs following the fatal Learjet crash on Nov. 1, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said two northbound and two southbound lanes opened to drivers as of 7:05 p.m. Thursday.

Crews spent the past 48 hours repairing the roadway, including paving and striping the road. Sidewalk repairs also began Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, FDOT said crews had worked overnight and into Thursday morning to reopen the northbound lanes.

This area of Military Trail had been closed between 10th Avenue and Forest Hill Boulevard after the Learjet crash created a large crater in the road.

The reopening restores traffic in both directions along the affected stretch of Military Trail.

Nine people were killed when the Learjet, which departed Austin, Texas, en route to the Bahamas, crashed near Greenacres earlier this month. No one on the ground was seriously injured.

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