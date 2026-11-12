2 northbound lanes of Military Trail reopened near Learjet crash site in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — Two northbound lanes of Military Trail in Palm Beach County were reopened to traffic Thursday, 11 days after a fatal Learjet crashed at the site.

The Florida Department of Transportation said they worked Wednesday to repair utilities and to fill the crater left by the plane crash.

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Northbound Military Trail reopened near Learjet crash site

Crews worked overnight and into Thursday morning to open the northbound lanes, which were previously closed from 10th Avenue to Forest Hill Boulevard.

FDOT said in a Facebook post that crews plan to pave southbound lanes Thursday.

Starting Thursday, Palm Beach County is making $250,000 available to help businesses and nonprofits that lost revenue after the crash forced road closures this month.

Nine people were killed when the Learjet, which departed Austin, Texas, en route to the Bahamas, crashed near Greenacres earlier this month. No one on the ground was seriously injured.