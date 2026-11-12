Businesses impacted by Military Trail closure after Learjet crash can apply for grants of up to $5,000

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Thursday, Palm Beach County is making $250,000 available to help businesses and nonprofits that lost revenue after the Nov. 1 Learjet crash forced the partial closure of Military Trail near Greenacres.

The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners approved funding for the Military Trail Business Interruption Grant Program on Tuesday. County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo initially launched the program Nov. 2 under local emergency authority.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW:

$250K in grants for Palm Beach County businesses impacted by Learjet crash

Eligible businesses and nonprofits can receive a one-time grant of up to $5,000, while funding remains available.

County officials said the closure of Military Trail near the crash site disrupted businesses by limiting access for customers and deliveries.

The county's Department of Housing and Economic Development will administer the grants. Businesses can use the money for operating expenses including rent, payroll, utilities and essential inventory.

The county will use an applicant's latest filed business tax return to estimate revenue losses based on a 30-day interruption. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until the $250,000 is exhausted or all eligible applicants have been served.

Who is eligible?

The eligible area stretches along Military Trail from Broadway Street on the south to Kelly Drive and Sussex Avenue on the north.

Businesses and nonprofits must have been operating at a physical location within the designated area before Nov. 1. Applicants must also certify that the road closure disrupted their operations or access and that they intend to continue or resume operations.

The county will verify addresses using the official program map.

How to apply

Applications and full program criteria will be available Thursday, Nov. 12, on the Palm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Development website.

Applicants will need to submit:

A signed application

A W-9

Their latest filed business tax return

Proof of the business address

Photo identification for the authorized signer

Applicable Sunbiz documentation

A business tax receipt or documentation showing an exemption

Awards are capped at $5,000 for each eligible business or nonprofit.