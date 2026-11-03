Loved ones remember 9 killed in Greenacres Learjet crash, including Boca Raton co-pilot

Loved ones are mourning nine people killed when a Learjet 60 went down near Greenacres on Sunday, including a family of four, their friends and caregiver, a jet captain and a 20-year-old co-pilot from Boca Raton.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the deadly crash as families begin sharing memories of the people whose lives were lost.

“I want to express our profound condolences to the family and friends of those who were lost in this tragedy,” NTSB investigator Thomas Chapman said.

Watch: Loved ones remember 9 killed in Greenacres jet crash, including Boca Raton co-pilot

Loved ones remember 9 killed in Greenacres jet crash as NTSB investigates

Boca Raton co-pilot among those killed

East Coast Jets confirmed Monday that Capt. Jeff Gregory was among those killed.

The company said Gregory had previously worked for East Coast Jets briefly in 2016 and 2017 before pursuing other opportunities.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that Captain Jeff Gregory was among those who lost their lives in yesterday’s tragic aviation accident in Palm Beach,” East Coast Jets said in a statement.

The co-pilot was identified as 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras of Boca Raton. Her family remembered her as hardworking and responsible. WPTV also spoke off camera with Nathalia’s stepfather. As they grieve, they are not sharing a formal statement at this time.

Family of four, friends and caregiver remembered

In a joint statement, relatives identified the seven passengers aboard the Learjet as Adam Robinson and Helen Sharp; their children, 4-year-old Emma and 2-year-old Charlie; Rachael Reed; Charmi Fehr; and Anita Maria Cetina.

Their relatives described Adam and Helen as devoted parents whose warmth and generosity made others feel welcome. Emma and Charlie, the family said, were “the light of their lives.”

The statement also remembered Reed and Fehr for their joy, adventurous spirits and deep love for the people in their lives.

Cetina cared for Emma and Charlie and had become much more than a caregiver, relatives said, describing her as part of the family and remembering the tenderness and devotion she showed the children.

The families thanked first responders, investigators and the Palm Beach County community for their support. They also expressed condolences to the families of the pilots.

The families have asked for privacy while they grieve and said information about memorial services will be released after arrangements are made.

NTSB investigates what caused the crash

As families mourn, investigators are working to determine what led to the Learjet 60 crash.

“Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened and to recommend changes to prevent it from happening again,” Chapman said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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