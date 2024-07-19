Driver faces vehicular homicide charge in crash that killed 75-year-old man in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday in a crash earlier this year that killed a 75-year-old driver in Palm Beach County earlier this year.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Winston Trails Boulevard and Hypoluxo Road on Jan. 20.

Trent Hewitt of Boynton Beach was arrested in the case and now faces charges of vehicular homicide and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

The crash report said Hewitt's Infinity G37 was traveling westbound on Hypoluxo Road at a high rate of speed near the Winston Trails Boulevard.

A Kia Sorrento, driver by David Schaeffer, was heading eastbound on Hypoluxo Road and made a left turn in front of Hewitt's Infinity, according to the crash report.

The front of Hewitt's car "violently struck" the passenger's side of the Kia, investigators said.

The collision sent the Kia spinning and it hit a concrete pole.

Schaeffer died at the scene, and Hewitt suffered serious injuries in the crash and was treated at Delray Medical Center.

Hewitt appeared in a Palm Beach County courtroom on Friday. Court records show he is being held on a $26,000 bond.