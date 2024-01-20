Watch Now
1 dead, 1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash west of Lake Worth Beach

Posted at 2:55 PM, Jan 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 15:01:23-05

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — One person died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Lake Worth Beach late Saturday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., units were dispatched to the area of Winston Park Trail and Hypoluxo Road, between Jog Road and South Military Trail, for a reported car accident with rollover, PBCFR said in an inquiry.

One vehicle was found on its roof.

One person was pronounced dead on scene by PBCFR paramedics and another taken to a local trauma center.

