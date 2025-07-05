Jupiter police investigating active threat, residents advised to stay inside

JUPITER, Fla. — The Jupiter Police Department is urging residents in the Pine Gardens North neighborhood to shelter in place as they investigate an active threat.

Authorities say the situation involves a firearm, though further details have not yet been released.

Residents are being asked to remain indoors and avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

In an update to their Facebook at 10:35 a.m., JPD says this is not an active shooter incident.

