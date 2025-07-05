Crash shuts down Congress and Old Boynton Beach Road, seek alternate routes

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department released a statement, alerting that they are at the scene of a traffic crash at Old Boynton Road and N Congress Avenue.

They say the Northbound lanes of North Congress Avenue from Old Boynton Road, as well as the Eastbound lanes of Old Boynton Road from North Congress Avenue, are closed.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

BBPD shared the image below on their Facebook page of the roads that are impacted.

Boynton Beach Police Department

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.