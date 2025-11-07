Residents sound off over new 24/7 flight restrictions near Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — What was once a temporary flight restriction when former President Donald Trump came to town is now permanent — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The change is diverting planes from flying over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, pushing them instead over neighborhoods in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Island.

Dozens of residents packed a meeting Thursday night at Palm Beach International Airport, demanding answers about the new restrictions.

The Citizens’ Committee on Airport Noise hosted the meeting, giving people a chance to voice their frustrations over what they call constant disruption from low-flying planes.

“It’s what some call the ‘Palm Beach Pause,’” one resident said — referring to the loud engines that interrupt conversations and outdoor activities.

“We can’t be outside anymore during flyovers,” said Rafael Clemente. “You can’t hear the TV. You can’t hear a conversation.”

When Trump is in town, the FAA and Secret Service traditionally impose a Temporary Flight Restriction — or TFR — to keep air traffic away from Mar-a-Lago for security reasons. But now, that restriction has become permanent, even when the former president is not here.

Planes are being diverted over neighborhoods filled with older homes, and residents say it’s not just about noise — it’s also about safety and quality of life.

“They are very low,” one person said during public comment. “I can almost recognize people in the airplanes looking out the windows. They may be waving, but I’m doing something else. There’s a lot of soot that comes off of those planes, and our white roof that was white is now gray.”

Others say the age and structure of their homes make the noise especially unbearable.

“Our homes are also 100 years old,” one resident said. “They are not hardened. We have jalousie windows. We have mission tile. Our homes are not prepared for the impact of the sounds that we are receiving.”

Residents had hoped to share their concerns directly with officials from the FAA and the Secret Service — the two agencies that recommend and enforce the restrictions. However, because of the federal shutdown, no representatives from either agency attended the meeting.

Palm Beach County Commissioner Greg Weiss, who lives in one of the affected neighborhoods in Flamingo Park, addressed the crowd and promised to push for answers.

“The first thing is, we need to get an explanation as to what’s going on and why,” Weiss said. “Just to let you know, between us, the town, our Congress folks — we are going to get to the bottom of this. You have our commitment on that.”

The Citizens’ Committee on Airport Noise said it plans to take residents’ concerns to airport staff, then to the county commission — and ultimately push the issue all the way to the White House.