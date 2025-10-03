Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityLet's Hear It

Actions

Local artist showcases her love for Taylor Swift through this unique craft

Taylor Swift nutcracker
Jaime Kippenberger
Taylor Swift nutcracker
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Local artist and cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger is once again blending creativity with inspiration from her idol, Taylor Swift. Her latest project? Hand-crafted Taylor Swift nutcrackers!

Local artist showcases her love for Taylor Swift through this unique craft

Jaime designed the festive pieces to celebrate both the release of Swift’s newest album and the holiday season.

WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass has been sharing Jaime’s journey for more than a year, from surprise moments to WPTV’s Let’s Hear It meet-ups, where viewers pitch story ideas.

Brain cancer survivor Jaime Kippenberger, 19, volunteers with local animal organizations.jpg

Jupiter

Brain cancer survivor, Taylor Swift fan pours heart into community

Ashley Glass

In 2024, Glass and the WPTV team partnered with the nonprofit Chasin A Dream Foundation to surprise Jaime with Taylor Swift concert tickets — honoring her strength through cancer and her ongoing impact on the community.

Over the summer, Jamie let WPTV have a look at her first book, a creative writing journal titled Let's Get Weird and Artsy.

Jamie Kippenberger book

Let's Hear It

JAMIE'S JOURNEY: Teen cancer survivor shows why it's good to get weird and artsy

Ashley Glass

You can follow Jaime's journey and explore her art on Instagram: @jaimes_art2020

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening