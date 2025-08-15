Teen cancer survivor we know 'All Too Well' shows why it's good to get weird and artsy

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — In an update from someone WPTV knows "All Too Well," Jamie Kippenberger recently spoke to us at a Let's Hear It event to share a big milestone she hit in her life.

WPTV and non-profit Chasin' a Dream Foundation surprised Jamie last year with Taylor Swift concert tickets. As a teenager, Jamie survived cancer and has poured her heart back into the community ever since, just as she did before she battled cancer.

Jaime shared recently with WPTV Anchor Ashley Glass that she just self-published a creative thinking journal, five years in the making, and in collaboration with her aunt. It's called Let's Get Weird and Artsy.

The journal is packed with 140 different ideas, like using water or putting on a blindfold, to get someone into a creative headspace.

"It helps express a lot of emotion in you, even if it's unknowingly, with the colors you use or the supplies you use," Kippenberger said. "It's good to get it out on paper to express yourself."

Let's Get Weird and Artsy is now available on Amazon.