Legislation fears could impact budget to help homelessness in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is looking into what Palm Beach County is doing to help those without shelter.

Every year they do a point-in-time count to see how many people are going through homelessness, to figure out budgets and resources.

During last year's point-in-time count, the county identified 2,126 people without a place to call home.

The point-in-time count is a 24-hour period where teams go to known areas identified to have people without shelter.

They offer them supplies and resources, while taking a tab on who needs help.

Thursday, the county, along with community partners, got together at the Westgate Park Center to fill bags as they prepare for this year's point-in-time count at the end of the month.

Their goal was to pack 3,000 bags with socks, sunscreen, water, ponchos and more.

For the last three years, the number of people without shelter has gone up, but when asked if that count was expected to rise, county officials said it may be difficult this year to get an accurate count.

"We're concerned that some of the people who may have been willing to talk to us in the past may not be willing because they're afraid when government is asking them a question, they may be subject to arrest," said Tammy Fields, the assistant county administrator for Palm Beach County. "We really want to get the message out that that is not what the point-in-time count is about."

Fields is referring to fears caused by recent bills like the one Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in March 2024, which forbids people from sleeping or camping in public places.

Palm Beach County Florida's new homeless law goes into effect Joel Lopez

"There is no intention behind going and gathering homeless and putting them in jail, so we want to make sure everyone is aware of that," said Fields.

After the bill was passed, Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation launched a sign campaign to provide people with resources to shelters and other aid.

Legal enforcement began this year.

She worries that the fear could result in an inaccurate, lower point-in-time count than actually exists in the community.

"If we're not able to count people, we may not be eligible for as much assistance," said Fields.

The lower funding would impact county resources and help available to those that need it.

WPTV Tammy Fields, assistant county administrator for Palm Beach County, worries people that need help might not talk to them now, due to new legislation.

This could affect projects the county is looking into as Fields said shelters are currently at 90%-95% capacity.

"Most often what we're trying to do is, even if there isn't a shelter bed available, is to find some other resource that may be available whether it is in a hotel or with one of our community partners," said Fields. "Our goal is to not have anyone have to stay on the street overnight."

Last year, Palm Beach County reports that emergency shelters helped 1,833 people.

They are 90-day shelters, in which the county builds a case plan with those taking shelter, and sees what needs they have to get back on their feet.

Fields told WPTV the county isn't planning on building new shelters, but is looking into finding places where they can build transitional housing or permanent supportive housing for those with a continuous need for support.

"We're looking at any tool that we can put in our toolbox to look at," said Fields. "Some of it may be looking at conversion of hotels, or we're looking at vacant land where smaller units could be built or we work with smart landlords."

Palm Beach County 'Tiny cottages' will be built here to address homelessness Scott Sutton

"I don't ever give up. I do yard work, carpenter work, whatever I can find I do it," said James Cook.

He tells WPTV he was put on the streets after the building he was renting a room in was foreclosed on.

He said he reached out to a shelter but that they didn't have any availability.

"I think it's already extreme because there's a lot of people in Palm Beach County homeless," said Cook. "They're doing all they can do, but their hands are tied just like everybody else."

He wouldn't tell WPTV reporter Joel Lopez where he slept out of fears that he would get in trouble with the law.

WPTV James Cook wouldn't tell WPTV reporter Joel Lopez where he slept, out of fears that he would get in trouble with the law.

Palm Beach County reports that in 2023, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received 3,006 calls to 911 regarding unsheltered residents.

The county has stated that it's adopted a stance against addressing unsheltered living through punitive measures, stating that arrests and criminalization are not effective approaches.

If you're in need of resources or more information visithttps://thehomelessplan.org/ or if you're in need of housing call 1-833-HHA-WILL (1-833-442-9455).