Palm Beach County to spend $800K annually to enforce Florida's new homeless law

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new Florida law goes into effect Oct. 1 that prohibits unauthorized people from sleeping or camping on public property.

That includes homeless people that have historically found overnight shelter in parks.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Victor Parada, who said he's lived in Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach for over 40 years, said. "It's not easy being homeless."

He showed his bags and make-shift bed with WPTV reporter Joel Lopez on Friday.

"What's your message to Palm Beach County right now?" asked Lopez.

"We need a bed, not handcuffs," Parada said.

WPTV Victor Parada speaks with WPTV reporter Joel Lopez at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach about what life is like being homeless.

Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation staff hope to help people like Parada find shelter.

"There's no stereotypical person that's unsheltered," Director of Parks and Recreation Jennifer Cirillo said. "It could be really any one of us at any given time."

WPTV learned that the county is spending nearly $800,000 for overnight park rangers to patrol county parks where people may be sleeping.

Cirillo said three areas with a history of people sheltering are John Prince Park, Phil Foster Park and Jim-Barry Light Harbor Park.

"It pays for 11 positions, full time rangers, supervisors and clerical support and then some part-time rangers," Cirillo said. "We are going to share resource vehicles for the most part with our day shift, but it does have some fleet money in there as well as basic uniforms and supplies those types of things."

According to Cirillo, the county code currently does not allow people to camp overnight in county parks without a permit.

"When you (rangers) approach somebody who is experiencing homelessness, what's that going to look like?" asked Lopez.

"We talk to the person, education, approaching with dignity and respect is the very first thing we do. Have that conversation and try to connect them to resources," Cirillo said. "Sometimes they want shelter, sometimes they don't ... That's just the reality."

WPTV Palm Beach County Director of Parks and Recreation director Jennifer Cirillo discusses how the county will enforce Florida's new homeless law.

According to the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County, there has been an increase in the homeless population over the last three years, with 2,126 as of late January of this year.

Current beds for unsheltered residents:



The Senator Philip D. Lewis Center - 60 beds

Housing Resource Center II - 66 beds

Melissa's Place - 20 beds

Program REACH - 19 beds

Transition beds:



The Senator Philip D. Lewis Center - 6 beds

Housing Resource Center II - 11 beds

Belle Glade Transition - 4 beds

"If the conversation starts to escalate, if someone becomes belligerent, if our employees feel like there's a safety concern or a law violation going on, that's when we would call PBSO for support," Cirillo said.

Lopez reached out to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) who said they have a Homeless Intervention Team that works with the County and the Homeless Coalition to assess the needs of the homeless and connect them with the appropriate resources.

Their team also works with their corrections re-entry program to find services for people being released that are homeless.

"The Sheriff has discussed this issue with the Mayor and County Administrator. They are all in agreement that we cannot arrest our way out of this problem and need a multifaceted approach to address it," said Theresa Barbera, spokeswoman for PBSO.

The Parks and Recreation Department told Lopez that they're also working on putting up signage throughout the county with resources if someone is in need of shelters.

They're also working on increasing education on resources to county staff so they can provide the proper assistance.

"The message is parks really are for everyone," Cirillo said. "We're here to connect people to resources that need it, and we've been doing that all along for a very long time."