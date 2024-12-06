'Tiny cottages' to be built in Palm Beach County to address homelessness

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — After a new law took effect in Florida this year prohibiting unauthorized people from sleeping or camping on public property, communities have worked to comply with the measure.

Palm Beach County officials announced Friday they will be building "tiny cottages" to address homelessness.

The program is part of the policy of "Housing First" which the county said is being used by communities in the United States and abroad.

It provides a small cottage where each resident will have access to a bathroom, shower and a tiny kitchen.

"Depending on the issues which had led to homelessness, there will be support services available to the individuals in the cottages," Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs said in a letter to other commission members.

The cottages will be constructed on land located in industrial/commercial areas.

Sachs said none of the cottages will be adjacent to residential, school zones and/or communities centers. However, the commissioner's letter did not mention specific addresses.

"Palm Beach County has identified numerous parcels of land that are available for purchase," Sachs said. "The cost of constructing tiny cottages, complete with electrical and sanitation, is considerably less than the use of temporary shelters which have not been effective in any community to end homelessness."

WPTV reported in September that the county was set to spend nearly $800,000 annually for overnight park rangers to patrol county parks where people may be sleeping to enforce the new state law.

Read Sachs' full letter below: