'It's not easy': Shelters near capacity ahead of new public sleeping law

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Among the crowds of people shopping and dining along Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach, are people like John Kavanaugh.

"For you, when you have to go find a place to sleep, what do you do?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"Wherever I feel safe. It's not easy," said Kavanaugh.

He said he's an army veteran that fell into homelessness after he had health complications.

"How long have you been without shelter?" asked Lopez.

"On and off since 1986," said Kavanaugh.

He's one of 2,126 people that are homeless in Palm Beach County according to a Point in Time count.

WPTV John Kavanaugh says he sleeps wherever he feels safe.

It's a number that has gone up over the last three years.

"Honestly, we've been all hands-on-deck for quite a while now. Homelessness is not just a county government problem; it is a community problem," said Dr. James Green.

He's the director of the Palm Beach County Community Services Department who said they received $650,000 from the state to help with their efforts.

Green said 65% of the people counted in the point in time count were homeless for the first time, which have less barriers to get into permanent housing.

Last Thursday they met with Palm Beach County commissioners to present their comprehensive plan on how they will implement the new law that prevents people from sleeping in public areas.

WATCH: Palm Beach County to spend $800K to enforce Florida's new homeless law

That includes coordinating resources, finding prevention methods, increasing affordable housing.

Green said there are four different shelters in Palm Beach County, that don't have enough space to fit everyone without shelter, and that they're typically at 85% to 95% capacity.

"What are we doing, since we have more people that need shelter than there are beds available?" asked Lopez.

"Our main focus is primarily on trying to get people housed, and so there's not a requirement for them to move into shelters before we get them housed," said Green. "It is something that's helpful for those who are chronically homeless, because they have a high number of variables."

WPTV Dr. James Green is the director of the Palm Beach County Community Services Department says the goal is to house the homeless.

He said they're working with landlords to partner with to increase the housing options.

"If they have a bedroom, if they have an apartment building or units available, we want to work with them," said Green. "It's one of the most effective ways to get people permanently housed."

He said community services will subsidize the cost for rent, for a period of time depending on the program that clients are eligible for.

Green said the law does go into effect starting Oct. 1, but that there will be a grace period, and not be enforced until Jan. 1, 2024.

