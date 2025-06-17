Law enforcement says weekend 'No Kings' protests remained peaceful

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to expand deportations in Democratic-led cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. This directive comes on the heels of significant weekend protesting of the administration’s immigration policies.

However, in various locations in our viewing area, law enforcement agencies reported that nearly all participants remained peaceful during the demonstrations.

Sgt. Dominick Mesiti of the Port St. Lucie Police Department noted, “Saturday actually went very well.”

Police say only 1 arrest from this weekend's 'No Kings' protests

Approximately 4,000 protesters took to the streets during three major rallies held on No Kings Day. Police confirmed about 1,000 people gathered in West Palm Beach, 1,500 in Palm Beach Gardens, and another 1,500 in Port St. Lucie.

Joanne Caruso, a West Palm Beach resident, stated that “everything looked fine on the videos.” While the protests were largely peaceful, an incident occurred in Port St. Lucie where a protester dumped water on a supporter from the opposing side.

Mesiti indicated that this action caused a breach of peace, prompting police action, and booked the protester on a misdemeanor charge.

Authorities were prepared in each location to manage potential disruptions, with armed officers wearing tactical gear and holding shields to keep protesters at a safe distance from certain areas.

Caruso expressed initial concerns about possible unrest, especially considering events in Los Angeles, but emphasized that most attendees were glad to express their opinions civilly.

Local resident John Goldman added, “It’s worth having both a right to say what we want to say and remain peaceful.”

Sgt. Mesiti echoed this sentiment, stating, “That’s what it should be in all of America.”