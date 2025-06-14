‘No Kings’ protests spread across Palm Beach County: Live updates

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Protesters from across South Florida are expected to take part in “No Kings” demonstrations this weekend, with events planned in several cities, including West Palm Beach, Port St. Lucie, Delray Beach, and more.

The No Kings website explains the events across the country: "No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like. On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

Police from Boca Raton to Palm Beach Gardens say they will closely monitor the crowds during Saturday’s protests, which are part of a nationwide movement against President Donald Trump.

The events coincide with both Flag Day and Trump’s birthday, and the area is also expected to see pro-Trump boat rallies.

