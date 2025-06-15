Thousands gather for 'No Kings' protest in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUICE, Fla. — Thousands gathered Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Airoso Boulevard and Port St. Lucie Boulevard for a "No Kings" protest, one of many held nationwide.

Participants came from across the Treasure Coast to voice their concerns about the country's direction under President Donald Trump.

Protesters lined both sides of the street outside Port St. Lucie City Hall, holding signs and voicing concerns about topics ranging from immigration enforcement to democracy and budget cuts.

The protest started at about 3:30 p.m. and remained peaceful.

Port St. Lucie police were on site to monitor the demonstration and ensure the safety of the attendees.

"[We're here] to protest against the misdirection of our country. People are very discontented about the direction Donald Trump is taking us. They don’t like the way the country is working, and they don’t like the overreach," said Andi Poli, chairperson of the St. Lucie County Democratic Party.

Among the larger crowd of demonstrators were a small number of Trump supporters. Members of that group said they felt it was important to attend and represent those who support the Trump administration’s policies.

Event organizers said they were encouraged by Saturday's turnout and are considering planning another demonstration in the coming months, though no date has been announced.

